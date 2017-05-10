WCSO Press Release

Incident: Wanted Subject
Date of Incident: 3 April 2017
Location: Wicomico County
Suspect: Shalonda Wynette Batson, 39, Parsonsburg, MD
Narrative: On 3 April 2017 at 7:00 a deputy transported Shalonda Batson back to Wicomico County following her arrest in Baltimore County on two outstanding arrest warrants.
Watson had been sought on two Circuit Court Bench Warrants that were issued back in 2005 after Watson failed to appear for a Violation of Probation Hearing in a Forgery case and a Counterfeiting a Private Document case. The Violations stem from charges that were initially filed by a deputy back in 2000.
Batson was detained on a total bond of $3,447.20 pending an initial appearance in front of a Circuit Court Judge.
Charges: Failure to Appear
Incident: Assault / Reckless Endangerment
Date of Incident: 4 April 2017
Location: 1000 Block of Grant Avenue, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Shirley Louise Smith, 27, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 4 April 2017 at 1:53 PM, a deputy arrested Shirley Smith following an allegation of an assault. According to the complainant in this case, she asked Smith to leave her home and Smith became upset because she was asked to leave the residence. The complainant stated that Smith grabbed a child’s tricycle and threw it at the complainant but it missed and struck a window. Smith then allegedly punched the victim in the head before running out the door.
Following her arrest, Smith was transported to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Smith in the Detention Center in lieu of $15,000.00 bond.
Charges: Assault 2nd Degree and Reckless Endangerment
Incident: “Most Wanted” Apprehension
Date of Incident: 4 April 2017
Location: 32000 block of Old Ocean City Road, Parsonsburg, MD
Suspect: Ian Thomas Schweiger, 41, Parsonsburg, MD
Narrative: On 4 April 2017 at 4:00 PM a deputy located and arrested a wanted subject, Ian Schweiger, at a residence in the 32000 block of Old Ocean City Rd in Parsonsburg. Schweiger was wanted on a Circuit Court Bench Warrant that was issued back in 2016 after he violated the terms of his probation in an Assault 2nd Degree case.
Schweiger had been featured as one of Wicomico County’s “Most Wanted” on local media outlets.
The deputy transported Schweiger to the Detention Center where he was detained without bond pending an initial appearance in front of a Circuit Court Judge.
Charges: Violation of Probation
Incident: Assault on a Deputy
Date of Incident: 7 April 2017
Location: 1000 block of Delaware Avenue, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Carlos Demonte Palmer, 37, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 7 April 2017 at 6:26 PM, a deputy responded to the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy learned that a fight had occurred prior to his arrival and during the subsequent investigation of that incident an individual later identified as Carlos Palmer approached the deputy while yelling and interfering with the deputy’s investigation. Instead of heeding the deputy’s instructions to cease his interference, Palmer charged at and pushed the deputy which caused the deputy to attempt to place Palmer under arrest.
Palmer resisted the deputy’s attempts to place him into handcuffs and fell to the ground, ripping the deputy’s uniform shirt in the process. Palmer, who was heavily intoxicated, lost consciousness while on the ground and was surprised when he woke up to find himself in handcuffs.
The deputy transported Palmer to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Palmer in the Detention Center in lieu of $5,000.00 bond.
Charges: Assault 2nd Degree and Disorderly Conduct
Incident: Assault
Date of Incident: 8 April 2017
Location: 1000 block of East Road, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Patrick Powell Sheppard, 50, No Fixed Address
Narrative: On 8 April 2017 at 8:26 PM, a deputy arrested Patrick Sheppard following an allegation of an assault. According to the victim in this case, she engaged in a verbal altercation with Sheppard when he allegedly began choking her, pulling her hair and striking her in the head. The victim further added that Sheppard kicked her in the stomach and lower back before stepping on her glasses and breaking them.
Sheppard was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Sheppard without bond in the Detention Center.
Charges: Assault 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property and Reckless Endangerment
Releasing Authority: Lt. Tim Robinson Date: 9 May 2017
No comments:
Post a Comment