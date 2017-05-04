WCSO Press Release - May 3, 2017 - THEFTS FROM M/V
Incident: Thefts from Motor Vehicles
Date of Incident: 3 May 2017
Location: Wicomico County, MD
Narrative: The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has seen an alarming increase in the number of break-ins to motor vehicles. Deputies have investigated almost 30% more of these incidents during the first four months of 2017 as the same period in 2016. The incidents are spread throughout the county but we have seen an unusually high number on the south section of our county. The common denominator almost exclusively in these incidents is that the vehicle was left unlocked.
Items that are being taken include U.S. currency and small items that can be easily carried.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is reminding all of our residents to make sure they secure their vehicles when they are unattended and remove valuables out of plain sight.
No comments:
Post a Comment