Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Wanted Subject
Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Gary Fournier
Seaford – State Police are requesting assistance in locating Terry R. McIntire Jr., 17 of Seaford, who is wanted for Resisting Arrest, Theft, and Criminal Mischief stemming from an incident that occurred on Friday April 28, 2017 when Probation and Parole Officers were attempting to take him into custody for a revocation of probation. McIntire fled his residence after slipping out of the handcuffs and was able to elude the officers by cutting off an ankle bracelet. Terry McIntire is also wanted for Violation of Probation.
If anyone has any information in reference to Terry McIntire’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Trooper M. Fezza at (302)-232-3161. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”
