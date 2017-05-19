Third Friday Is Tonight In Downtown Salisbury

3rd Friday | May 19th - Urban Artscapes!
May 19th, 2017 is the next 3rd Friday in Downtown Salisbury. 3rd Friday is back outside for the 2017 season, with artists and crafters filling the streets. Get ready for a night in Downtown Salisbury filled with live music, art and shopping. This month’s theme celebrates all the things that make a city! From architecture, and public art, to temporary art, and urban issues, it’s a month to discover what your city really looks like!
On North Division Street, it will be sidewalk chalk city – so stop by and add your own touch to our work of art! Pick up an Architectural Scavenger Hunt outside of the Downtown Salisbury Visitor Center, and see how many of this year’s clues you can spot on the Plaza and on N. Division! May is National Bike Month, and this week is officially Bike to Work Week in the City of Salisbury, so ride your bike to 3rd Friday and enjoy complimentary bike valet parking courtesy of BikeSBY. The Wicomico Library’sBookmobile will also be on N. Division Street and Zockoll Pottery will be set up outside the Olde Town Deli doing pottery wheel demonstrations.
On the Plaza, there will be live music by local blues legends Chris and Grayson English from 5-8pm, and a record release party for Chris English’s new album. Artists and crafters will line the Plaza with local handmade items for sale, and Amused Studios will be doing pottery wheel demonstrations and pottery pong!
The Salisbury Jaycees will be pouring local craft beer and wine, from Evolution Craft Brewing and 3rd Wave Brewing Company, with all tips going to Camp ESPA in memory of Steve Ballard.
Just off the Plaza, St. Peters Church will be hosting fun and great food in their courtyard, complete with a kids’ mural project, and sidewalk chalk art - not to mention the church is by far one of the most stunning pieces of architecture in Downtown Salisbury, and certainly the oldest!
In the Gallery Building, The Salisbury University Art Galleries – Downtown Campus is hosting Scenes from the House of Special Purpose by Walter Zimmerman, the current artist-in-residence with the SU Hot Glass Program. Zimmermans work is accompanied by a small installation of work created by Steven Durow, Head of the Glass Program at SU, and glass students, all who worked closely with Zimmerman over the course of the past academic year.
The Salisbury Art Space (formerly Art Institute and Gallery), located on the lower level of the Gallery Building, will host the opening reception for Expanding Our Horizons, a brand new exhibition of 55 works from GALLERY 107 and the Nanticoke River Arts Council.
Plus, Maya Bella’s Pizzeria will be hosting the "Duct Tape Mayor Day to the Gallery Building Wall at 5:30" fundraiser in support of the North Salisbury Mustache Mustangs Destination Imagination Global Finals trip, sales start at 4PM so stop by the grab your piece, plus show your duct tape ticket and get a slice of cheese pizza for only $1!
In the Old Parker Place Building, a very timely and moving art exhibition will be on display. The Lower Shore Addiction Awareness Visual Arts Competition, made possible by the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office and the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, gives middle and high school students in Wicomico, Worcester, Dorchester and Somerset Counties an opportunity to impact the community through art by expressing how drug addiction affects them personally. The Sheriff's Office is providing seized drug money to award as cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place and honorable mentions, on both the middle and high school level for each county. The winners will be announced from the main stage at 3rd Friday at 7PM.
The Downtown shops are ready for the 3rd Friday Season with sales and special events! At Kuhn's Jewelers, Stephanie Kantis Jewelry is 30% off in honor of the Urban Artscapes theme. Seasons Best Antiques is having refreshments and discounts throughout the store, and The Supplement Shop on Main Street will be open late just for 3rd Friday. Angello’s Unique Gifts is hosting a wine tasting along with special sales, and Cake Art will host “Create Your Own Cupcake Night” with all new spring cupcake flavors! Corsets and Cogs is happy to offer 20% off of goggles and pocket watches to celebrate 3rd Friday and Enza’s An Organic Salon will be open until 6pm, with 10% off all in stock products, and a 50% off clearance table! Edit Salon will be hosting a Ladies Night complete with Lipsense, Lula Roe, and Younique vendors, plus $5 polish changes, 30% off select hair care products and BOGO FREE on everything in the Boutique!
The downtown bars and restaurants are ready with live music for 3rd Friday! The Brick Roomhosts this season’s final installation of SU Feature Fridays, a lecture and performance series, that this month highlights Such Fools, a musical group made up of Mickey Justice, Dick Morris, and SU’s own Todd Smith. Roadie Joe’s Bar and Grill will have live music for the happy hour crowd by Smooth and Remy from 5:30 – 8:30pm, and late night jams by the Kaotik Band and DJ SL. Brew River will have a Friday Night Dock Party with the Bo Dickerson Band from 6-10pm and DJ Goni late night and Market Street Inn will have late night jams by DJ Juan.
Downtown Salisbury Trolley service will start earlier at 5 PM in front of the Guerrieri Academic Commons and will run until 7 PM. Service will resume later that night at 9 PM and run until 2 AM. Boarding is free with Gull Card or $1 otherwise and will bring you from Salisbury University and surrounding areas to Downtown’s 3rd Friday festivities. The Downtown Visitor Center will also be open during 3rd Friday, with information, maps and special Downtown Salisbury merchandise.
3rd Friday is a free once-monthly art & entertainment festival in Downtown Salisbury. To be a vendor at 3rd Friday you must be an artist, crafter or non-profit organization, and you must pre-register by emailing a description of what you hope to set-up to 3rdFridaySby@gmail.com
3rd Friday is a downtown economic development initiative and a project of the Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District in partnership with The City of Salisbury.