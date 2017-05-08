The Wawa stores of Ocean City and West Ocean City are proudly participating in the regional efforts to support the Corporal Stephen J. Ballard Memorial Fund, established to support the family of Delaware State Police Corporal Stephen Ballard. Corporal Ballard was shot and killed in the line of duty on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, while investigating a suspicious vehicle in a Wawa parking lot in Bear, DE. Police Officers from Ocean City and all across the country will be honoring Corporal Ballard as he is laid to rest with full honors on Friday, May 5th, in Wilmington, DE. Class act Wawa! Thank you for your continued support of law enforcement throughout our region. 🇺🇸
No comments:
Post a Comment