***HOSTED BY THE TOWN OF DENTON AND DENTON VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT***
The Police Unity Tour — the annual bicycle ride to honor police officers killed in the line of duty, which started with just 18 riders in 1997 — started its annual trek to Washington D.C. on Tuesday with more than 2,500 riders from all over the world.
675 riders and additional support staff from all over the northeast make up the Unity Tour’s Chapter 1, including 280 riders from New Jersey. They left the Wyndham Hamilton Hotel in Florham Park at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for the first leg of the tour, which included 70 motorcycles.
They will be in Denton Maryland at the Denton Volunteer Fire Department by 1030 AM and set off to continue their ride by 12 Noon.
Please stop by and meet police officers from around the world and welcome them to our great community.
