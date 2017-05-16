"Meet the Farmer” at Historic Lewes Farmers Market
On Saturday, May 20th at 9 am, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market will kick off its first "Meet the Farmer" profile and presentation for the season at the demonstration tent at the market located at George H.P. Smith Park (Johnson and Dupont Avenues). John Feliciani of Black Hog Farmstead in Lewes will talk about his favorite plants to grow and his favorite foods. Market shoppers will learn more about the farmers and producers who come to HLFM's weekly, producer-only farmers market as new farm signage will start appearing at market every week. Customers can now come to the Market on Saturdays and learn about their favorite farmers and seasonal foods.
At 10 am, Crystal Giesey and Misty Fields from Masterpiece Flowers, a new vendor at the Market, will demonstrate how to create beautiful bouquets. The demonstration was scheduled for last week but rained out.
At 9 am, Maureen Miller, children’s librarian from the Lewes Public Library begins Children’s Story Time at the Market by reading Muncha, Muncha, Muncha by Candace Fleming at the Story Time tent at the market near the playground. Over 8,200 children and their adults have come to Children’s Story Time at the Market since this partnership program between the HLFM and the Lewes Public Library began in 2008.
The Market continues its SNAP (EBT Food Stamps) program. To help lower economic barriers to local, healthy food, the HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM Bonus Bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the SNAP tent at the Market to pick up the bonus $20 in tokens to use at the Market. WIC will also be accepted at the market.
The Market is open every Saturday from 8 am to noon. Ample parking can be found at the Shields Elementary School and Lewes School Parking lots (intersection of Savannah Road and Sussex Drive), a short walk to the Market. The Market provides a Veggie Valet service to help customers carry bags and melons (when they are in season) back to their cars. This service is located right outside the HLFM Information Tent.
In case of inclement weather the Market moves to Shields Elementary School Parking lot.
More information about the Market is available at www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org. Find them also on Facebook. Questions? historiclewesfarmersmarket@comcast.net or call 302-644-1436.
