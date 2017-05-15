Student Arrested after Threats Made to School
Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Jeffrey R. Hale
Georgetown- Delaware State Police have arrested an 18-year-old man after he made online threats toward Sussex Central High School in late March.
The initial investigation began on Thursday, March 30, 2017, after Troopers received information that a subject had posted several threatening comments directed toward Sussex Central High School on social media. As a result of the posts, multiple troopers responded to the school on Friday, March 31, in order to provide additional security. No incidents occurred at the school, however.
Through further investigation, troopers were able to trace the the online posts to the home of a 12th grade student of the school, Zefryn Stillman, 18, of Millsboro. On Friday, May 12, 2017, a search warrant was obtained for Stillman’s residence located in the 28000 block of Cedar Street, and upon the execution of the warrant, evidence linking Stillman to the incident was located.
Zefryn Stillman was arrested and charged with felony Terroristic Threatening. He was arraigned at JP Court 2 and released on $2500.00 unsecured bond.
A mugshot of Zefryn Stillman is not available at this time.
