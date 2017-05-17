Wednesday, May 17, 2017

STATE FIRE MARSHAL REPORT ON JOHNNIES SUBSHOP FIRE

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  May 16, 2017

Time:  8:56 p.m.

Location / Address:  Johnny’s Sub and Sundae, 1124 E. Main St., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:  One story wood frame business

Owner / Occupants:  Deborah Simms

Injuries or Deaths:  None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $1,000                      Contents: $1,500

Smoke Alarm Status:  None

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  Sprinkler head present and activated

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Salisbury

# of Alarms:   1    # Of Firefighters: 20

Time to Control:  20 minutes

Discovered By:  Passerby

Area of Origin:  Rear storage room

Preliminary Cause:  Accidental, spontaneous combustion of rags

Additional Information:  

