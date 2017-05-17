STATE FIRE MARSHAL REPORT ON JOHNNIES SUBSHOP FIRE

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: May 16, 2017
Time: 8:56 p.m.
Location / Address: Johnny’s Sub and Sundae, 1124 E. Main St., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: One story wood frame business
Owner / Occupants: Deborah Simms
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $1,000 Contents: $1,500
Smoke Alarm Status: None
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: Sprinkler head present and activated
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 20
Time to Control: 20 minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Rear storage room
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, spontaneous combustion of rags
Additional Information:
