Somerset County Sheriff's Office Press Release

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office was represented by Dfc. Lemuel White Jr. today in Alexandria, Virginia at the National Sheriff's Association headquarters for the annual End of Watch ceremony which honors those men and women from Sheriff's Offices all over the country that made the ultimate sacrifice in 2016. This is part of the annual National Police Week activities. Dfc. White and members of every Sheriff's Office in the State of Md and Va and their vehicles were on hand to greet family members of those Deputies that gave their lives in the line of duty last year. Another example of what the Thin Blue Line is all about. Thank you Dfc. White!!
