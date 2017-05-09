Somerset County Sheriff Press Release

Sheriff's Office recent activity:
Stephen Vincent Schuckert of Princess Anne, arrested 4-7-17 on warrants for Violation of Probation. Schuckert was held without bond.
De’Von Leshawn Cannon of Crisfield, arrested 4-7-17 on warrants for CDS Possession not Marijuana, CDS Distribution of Narcotics, and CDS Distribution within 1,000 feet of a School. Cannon was held without bond.
Carl Antonio Harris of Princess Anne, arrested 4-13-17 on a warrant for Failing to Appear in court. Harris was held on a $500.00 bond.
Deshay Domique Cephas of Crisfield, arrested 4-17-17 on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Cephas was held without bond.
Marcus Damien Echard of Salisbury, arrested 4-17-17 on a warrant for Failing to Appear in court. Echard was held on a $500.00 bond.
Jalisa Janay Jenkins of Salisbury, arrested 4-18-17 on a warrant for Failing to Appear in court. Jenkins was released on personal recognizance.
Lisa Lynn Sterling of Crisfield, arrested 4-21-17 on a warrant for Failing to Appear in Wicomico County court. Sterling was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Matthew Adam Mehl of Salisbury and Tyler Leonard Sergent of Princess Anne, arrested 4-22-17 for 2nd Degree Assault, Affray (fighting) and Disorderly Conduct. Both subjects were released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. Deputies responded to the area of Red Head Drive, Princess Anne regarding a disturbance. When Deputies arrived Mehl and Sergent were engaged in a physical altercation with each other in the front yard of the property while neighbors were outside.
Samuel Lee Whaley of Princess Anne, arrested 4-27-17 for 1st and 2nd Degree Assault and Disorderly Conduct. Whaley was held on a $25,000 bond. Deputies were called to the Department Of Social Services regarding an assault. Deputies later discovered that Whaley was acting in a disorderly manner and attempted to assault staff with his cane.
Melissa Victoria Brown of Salisbury, arrested 4-27-17 on a warrant for Failing to Appear in court. Brown was held on a $5,000 bond. Ashley Ann Nissley of Princess Anne, arrested 4-27-17 on a warrant for Failing to Appear in court. Nissley was held without bond.
Luvernea Khadjia Hodge of Crisfield, criminal summons served
5-1-17 regarding 2nd Degree Assault. Hodge was released on signature pending court action.
5-1-17 regarding 2nd Degree Assault. Hodge was released on signature pending court action.
Eric Eugene Wilson Sr. of Salisbury, arrested 5-2-17 on a warrant for Failing to Appear in court. Wilson was held on a $1,000 bond.
Taveria Lasha Campbell of Crisfield, criminal summons served
5-3-17 for 2nd Degree Assault. Campbell was released on signature pending court action.
5-3-17 for 2nd Degree Assault. Campbell was released on signature pending court action.
Richard Kinder of Crisfield, arrested 5-6-17 for failing to stop for Deputies who attempted to stop his vehicle for speeding on Crisfield Highway. During a brief pursuit, Kinder was taken into custody without incident. Kinder was later issued multiple traffic citations and released on signature
No comments:
Post a Comment