Somerset County Sheriff Press Release

Stephen Vincent Schuckert of Princess Anne, arrested 4-7-17 on warrants for violation of probation. Schuckert was later held without bond.
De’Von Leshawn Cannon of Crisfield, arrested 4-7-17 on warrants for cds possession not marijuana, cds distribution of narcotics, and cds distribution within 1,000 feet of a school. Cannon was later held without bond.
Carl Antonio Harris of Princess Anne, arrested 4-13-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Harris was later held on a $500.00 bond.
Deshay Domique Cephas of Crisfield, arrested 4-17-17 on a warrant for violation of probation. Cephas was later held without bond.
Marcus Damien Echard of Salisbury, arrested 4-17-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Echard was later held on a $500.00 bond.
Jalisa Janay Jenkins of Salisbury, arrested 4-18-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Jenkins was later released on personal recognizance.
Lisa Lynn Sterling of Crisfield, arrested 4-21-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in Wicomico County court. Sterling was later released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Matthew Adam Mehl of Salisbury, and Tyler Leonard Sergent of Princess Anne, arrested 4-22-17 for 2nd degree assault, affray (fighting) , and disorderly conduct. Both subjects were later released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. Deputies responded to the area of Red Head Drive, Princess Anne regarding a disturbance. When Deputies arrived Mehl and Sergent were engaged in a physical altercation with each other in the front yard of the property while neighbors were outside.
Samuel Lee Whaley of Princess Anne, arrested 4-27-17 for 1st and 2nd degree assault, and disorderly conduct. Whaley was later held on a $25,000 bond. Deputies were called to the Department Of Social Services regarding an assault. Deputies later discovered that Whaley was acting in a disorderly manner, and attempted to assault staff with his cane.
Melissa Victoria Brown of Salisbury, arrested 4-27-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Brown was later held on a $5,000 bond. Ashley Ann Nissley of Princess Anne, arrested 4-27-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Nissley was later held without bond.
Luvernea Khadjia Hodge of Crisfield, criminal summons served 5-1-17 regarding 2nd degree assault. Hodge was later released on signature pending court actions.
Eric Eugene Wilson Sr. of Salisbury, arrested 5-2-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Wilson was later held on a $1,000 bond.
Taveria Lasha Campbell of Crisfield, criminal summons served 5-3-17 for 2nd degree assault. Capbell was later released on signature pending court actions.
Richard Kinder of Crisfield, arrested 5-6-17 for failing to stop for Deputies who attempted to stop his vehicle for speeding on Crisfield Highway. During a brief pursuit, Kinder was taken into custody without incident. Kinder was later issued multiple traffic citations, and released on signature.
No comments:
Post a Comment