Somerset County (MD) Sheriff's Office Press Release

Yesterday evening, May 2nd, in the Marion area of Somerset Co., a Somerset Co. Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on Tulls Corner Road when the vehicle sped away, failed to stop and attempted to flee. The vehicle pulled into a driveway and stopped. While the Deputy was detaining the driver the passenger exited the vehicle and fled. When backup arrived on location, a backpack was located where the passenger was seen fleeing. Located in the backpack was a 9mm handgun, almost 24g of suspected "crack" cocaine and 16g of marihuana (both packaged for distribution). The driver of the vehicle was arrested on various traffic offenses to include DUI/DWI. The vehicle was towed to the Somerset Co. Sheriff's Office where an inventory led to the discovery of another small bag of suspected "crack" cocaine, numerous plastic baggies used for distribution and $1621 in cash. Investigation is ongoing.
No comments:
Post a Comment