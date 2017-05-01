Monday, May 1, 2017

Should Fire Companies Limit The Number Of Chicken People Can Get



As spring has arrived of delmarva many fire companies are in the process of having chicken platters and half chickens for sale to raise funds. The question is should people be limited to how many they get so more people can get? People buying up to 10 at a time and things like that have been occurring and people standing in line find they have run out

Anonymous said...

cook more chicken sounds like they could sell more if they had it

May 1, 2017 at 3:35 PM
Anonymous said...

I agree. Make More Chicken...And start selling at lunch time....insane that they start selling it so early....and they do that at places.... (marion station)

May 1, 2017 at 3:55 PM
Anonymous said...

Sounds like and issue Trump could handle.

May 1, 2017 at 3:56 PM
Anonymous said...

May 1, 2017 at 3:56 PM
Anonymous said...

Well since we cook from 4 am til 10:30 we could cook more but don't want to burn people out. Speaking as one of those companies. They're all volunteers. Limiting sales wouldn't be very smart either. First come first serve. It's a fundraiser. The goal is to sell out! More would be great though I do agree. As long as the volunteers are available.

May 1, 2017 at 4:01 PM

