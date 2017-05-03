Seasonal Ordinances Back in Effect In Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, MD – (May 2, 2017): As the summer months approach, many ordinances in the Town of Ocean City go back into effect. As of May 1, recreational vehicles (RVs), oversized vehicles, trailers and boat trailers are no longer permitted to park in municipal lots, on public streets or in alleys until October 31. Also, dogs are no longer permitted on the beach or boardwalk until September 30.
Recreational Vehicles (RVs), oversized vehicles, trailers and boat trailers may not park in any municipal lot, public street or alley between May 1 and October 31 each year by Town Ordinance. An oversized vehicle is defined as 21 feet, 2 inches or more in length and 6 feet, 8 inches in width needing more than one parking space. Limited trailer parking is available at the 100th Street gravel lot for a daily fee to be paid at the on-site pay station. Permits are available during the Cruisin’ Ocean City, OC BikeFest and Endless Summer Cruisin’ events to registered participants for a fee of $50. Violation of this ordinance could result in a $250 fine.
Also effective on May 1, dogs are not permitted to be on the beach or boardwalk at any time until September 30. Dog owners are encouraged to walk their dog at Northside Park on 125th Street. The Dog Playground on 94th Street is also available year round for a small fee. Visit Ocean City Recreation and Parks website for more information: //oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/recreation-parks/dog-playground/.
As a reminder, additional ordinances such as sleeping in vehicles, smoking and vaping on the boardwalk and beach and the noise ordinance continue to be in effect. For more information on each of these ordinances, please visit the Town of Ocean City’s ordinance page: //oceancitymd.gov/oc/city-hall/ocean-city-ordinances/.
For more information, please contact the Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6610.
