Salisbury Police Press Release

Burglary/Sexual Assault
On April 30, 2017 at approximately 2a.m., Salisbury Police officers responded
to the 1700 block of Eastgate Drive, in the Eastgate Village retirement community, in
reference to a reported burglary and assault. Investigation determined that the
suspect entered the residence via an open window and sexually assaulted the
elderly victim, who was sleeping. The victim was able to fight off the suspect, who
then fled the area.
The victim was treated at PRMC for minor injuries and later released. The
suspect is described as a middle-aged male of unknown race.
Detectives thoroughly processed the crime scene and interviewed multiple
residents in the area. SPD was assisted in the investigation by a K-9 unit from the
Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on this incident is
requested to contact the Salisbury Police Department at (410)548-3165 or Crime
Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at (410)548-1776.
Crime Solvers is offering a
reward of up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.
Citizens are reminded that the Salisbury Police Department offers free home
security surveys that assist in identifying ways to make your residence a safer place.
Officers will assess your residence for possible risks, as well as make
recommendations for crime prevention through environmental design and other
safety tips.
If you are interested in a home security survey, please contact the
Community Affairs section of the Salisbury Police Department at (410)548-3165.
No comments:
Post a Comment