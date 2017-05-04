Salisbury Fire Department Rating Upgraded to Top 6 in Maryland
Salisbury – Mayor Jake Day and Fire Chief Rick Hoppes are pleased to announce that the Salisbury Fire Department has placed among the top six fire service providers in Maryland, receiving a 2 on the Insurance Services Office’s (ISO) Public Protection Classification Scale.
This scale, rating fire service providers between 1 and 10 (1 being superb service and 10 being service that fails to meet ISO’s minimum requirements), provides both service evaluations for fire service providers and comparable metrics on which insurance providers can base their rates. These grades are determined by four factors:
1. The quality of service provided by the fire department,
2. The accessibility of water based on municipal infrastructure,
3. The Fire/EMS communications system, and
4. The existence and success of fire awareness and protection programs around the fire service district.
“The reduction in the City and SFD fire district’s ISO rating is great news for all of the residents and businesses in the Salisbury Fire District,” Chief Hoppes said. “I am proud of the efforts that the City has put into its infrastructure that has allowed us to reach this milestone and benchmark for our abilities and performance. The potential reduction in insurance premiums has a great economic impact to every homeowner and business owner in the Salisbury Fire District. This is something we are very pleased to announce.”
The City of Salisbury Fire Department stands as one of only five service providers in the State of Maryland that holds the grade 2, surpassed only by Montgomery County Fire Department: the only Maryland fire service provider to hold a grade 1.
Based on case studies from Salisbury insurance agencies, residents living inside a grade 2 service district experience an approximate 34% drop in their insurance rate compared to residents living in a grade 9 service district.
“We are looking at ways to make it less expensive to own a home or operate a business in Salisbury. The lower insurance rates that come with this improved rating will be good for every property owner in Salisbury,” said the Mayor, “and this classification is a wonderful achievement that we can point to as evidence of our Fire Department’s exemplary service. Residents of the Salisbury Fire District have never been safer or better cared for by their fire department than they are right now—we have been recognized as a frontrunner in quality fire service and infrastructure both state- and nation-wide, and I am proud to watch our City thrive from that protection. As a City, we will refuse to stop in our pursuit of excellence both within our department and for the citizens of the Salisbury Fire District.”
How ironic that this comes at a time when the Salisbury Fire Department is scared to death to lose the Station #1 territory. Good luck Station 1 volunteers!
