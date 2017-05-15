OFFICE of the SHERIFF for QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY PRESS RELEASES

INCIDENT: Theft from Vehicle
DATE / TIME: 04/09/2017 between 1200-1600
LOCATION: Grange Hall Road, Centreville
DATE / TIME: 04/09/2017 between 1200-1600
LOCATION: Grange Hall Road, Centreville
DETAILS: Victim went to the Nature Shore Hunting Preserve with his son. On arrival, the victim left his truck unlocked with his Apple MacBook Air on the rear seat. Upon returning to the truck, victim went to get gas and on the way his son realized the computer was missing.
The computer was valued at $1900 and was equipped with a GPS locater but that feature was not turned on.
DEPUTY: Dfc. Eric Goodman
CASE: 17-10022
********************************************
INCIDENT: CDS Possession / Warrant Service
DATE / TIME: 04/09/2017 @ 1438 hours
LOCATION: RT 18 @ Kent Narrows, Grasonville
CASE: 17-10022
********************************************
INCIDENT: CDS Possession / Warrant Service
DATE / TIME: 04/09/2017 @ 1438 hours
LOCATION: RT 18 @ Kent Narrows, Grasonville
ARREST: Parker William Hackett (21) of Annapolis
DETAILS: A black Ford Fiesta was observed failing to stop at a stop sign and was pulled over. The driver was identified as Parker Hackett. A computer check indicated he was suspended, however he had a letter from MVA showing he had cleared the issue.
A K9 scan of the car by a Centreville K9 which led to the seizure of suspect marijuana (under 10 grams).
Hackett was also found to have an active warrant for Violation of Probation and was placed under arrest. He was issued citations for possession of marijuana and failure to obey a stop sign. He went before a District Court Commissioner for the arrest warrant and he was released on an unsecured $1000 bond.
DEPUTY: Deputy Alex Cooper / Officer Larrimore & K9 (CPD)
CASE: 17-10025
********************************************
INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Theft
DATE / TIME: 04/10 to 04/11, 2017
LOCATION: Shopping Center Road, Stevensville
CASE: 17-10025
********************************************
INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Theft
DATE / TIME: 04/10 to 04/11, 2017
LOCATION: Shopping Center Road, Stevensville
DETAILS: Victim left his white 2006 E450 Ford van in a parking lot on Shopping Center Road in order to go with his son. The next day on his return the van was gone. The estimated value was $15,000
DEPUTY: Dfc. Brad Martz
CASE: 17-10266
********************************************
INCIDENT: Counterfeit Currency
DATE / TIME: 04/14/17 @ 1350 Hours
LOCATION: 125 Outlet Center Drive, Queenstown
CASE: 17-10266
********************************************
INCIDENT: Counterfeit Currency
DATE / TIME: 04/14/17 @ 1350 Hours
LOCATION: 125 Outlet Center Drive, Queenstown
VICTIM: Calvin Klein / Polo
DETAILS: The manager at Calvin Klein reported a male subject had just attempted to purchase a sweatshirt and jeans by using a counterfeit $100 bill. The manager stopped him at the door and had him return the merchandise.
While this was going on another male was in the Polo store purchasing clothing with another $100 bill.
The two suspects, both African-American males were seen leaving the shopping center in a black Dodge Charger with Missouri plates.
DEPUTY: Dfc. Chris Ahearn
CASE: 17-10566
********************************************
INCIDENT: Disorderly Subject
DATE / TIME: 04/16/2017 @ 0710 Hours
LOCATION: 400 Block of Coner Drive, Stevensville
CASE: 17-10566
********************************************
INCIDENT: Disorderly Subject
DATE / TIME: 04/16/2017 @ 0710 Hours
LOCATION: 400 Block of Coner Drive, Stevensville
ARREST: Nicholas Marcel Perras (25) of Chambersburg, PA
DETAILS: Deputies responded to the intersection of Conor Drive & John Patrick Road for reports of a male standing in the roadway screaming and beating his chest.
Tracy Schultz, Chief 1 of KIVFD had arrived first and the subject (later identified as Nicholas Perras) had charged him with a closed fist attempting to strike him. Perras was taken to the ground and held until Deputies arrived. When Perras was placed in custody, he continued to argue, shout and used profanity to an extent residents in the area came outside from their homes.
Perras was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, 2nd degree assault. He was also issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana under 10 grams and a traffic citation for driving on suspended licenses in MD and PA.
Perras was initially held on a $20,000. He later posted bail and released
DEPUTY: Deputy Jordan Jarrett – Deputy Lanard Pack
CASE: 17-10739
********************************************
INCIDENT: Domestic Assault
DATE / TIME: 04/16/2017 @ 1542 Hours
LOCATION: 200 Block of Tennessee Road, Stevensville
CASE: 17-10739
********************************************
INCIDENT: Domestic Assault
DATE / TIME: 04/16/2017 @ 1542 Hours
LOCATION: 200 Block of Tennessee Road, Stevensville
ARREST: Robin Renee Wessel (48) of Stevensville
DETAILS: It was reported to responding Deputies that a verbal argument had occurred between the victim and his daughter. Soon after, Wessell charged at the victim pushing him into a grill and swinging at his face. The victim incurred several visible minor injuries on his face.
Wessell was placed under arrest and charged with 2nd Degree Assault
DEPUTY: Deputy Jordan Jarrett
CASE: 17-10764
********************************************
INCIDENT: Domestic Assault
DATE / TIME: 04/18/2017 @ 0021 Hours
LOCATION: Dominion Road, Chester
CASE: 17-10764
********************************************
INCIDENT: Domestic Assault
DATE / TIME: 04/18/2017 @ 0021 Hours
LOCATION: Dominion Road, Chester
ARREST: Gualdo Danilo Escobar (41) of Chester
DETAILS: Victim reported having an argument with Escobar of his alcohol consumption. During the incident Escobar struck twice in the face.
The victim facial injuries were visible to the responding deputy. Escobar was placed under arrest and transported to Sheriff’s Headquarters. Due to his level of intoxication EMS was requested to check his condition. After being cleared, he was taken before a District Court Commissioner who held Escobar on a temporary commitment until he sobered up. He was later released on his own recognizance.
DEPUTY: Deputy Savanna Dickey
CASE: 17-10903
********************************************
INCIDENT: Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
DATE / TIME: 04/18/2017 @ 0858 Hours
LOCATION: RT 50 / RT 301 Split, Queenstown
CASE: 17-10903
********************************************
INCIDENT: Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
DATE / TIME: 04/18/2017 @ 0858 Hours
LOCATION: RT 50 / RT 301 Split, Queenstown
ARREST: Ruben James Merritt (33) of Cambridge
Dontra Lavar Cornish (38) of Cambridge
Dontra Lavar Cornish (38) of Cambridge
DETAILS: A 2003 Dodge Ram pickup with two male occupants was stopped for an expired tag. While speaking with the driver, a faint odor of raw marijuana was noted.
During the stop, a Sheriff’s K9 unit arrived and scanned the truck with a positive alert. Search of the truck resulted in locating a can with suspected marijuana exceeding 10 grams. Both subjects were placed under arrest for PWID. Both subjects had a large amount of cash in their possession which totaled over $14,000.
After processing at Sheriff’s Headquarters, both subjects were seen by a District Court Commissioner. Merritt was held on a $5000 bond while Cornish was released on a $5000 Unsecured Bond.
Based on the charges, the pickup, cash and cell phones were seized.
DEPUTY: Dfc. Chad Hartmetz / Dfc. Brad Martz & K9
CASE: 17-10924
********************************************
INCIDENT: Burglary / Theft
DATE / TIME: 04/19/2017 @ 0815 (Reported)
LOCATION: 2600 Block of Roberts Station Road, Ingleside
CASE: 17-10924
********************************************
INCIDENT: Burglary / Theft
DATE / TIME: 04/19/2017 @ 0815 (Reported)
LOCATION: 2600 Block of Roberts Station Road, Ingleside
DETAILS: Victim reported missing several items from his unlocked shed including a Stihl chain saw, a Tony Hawk BMX bike and a Huffy bike. The theft occurred sometime between 4/10 to 4/19. He also discovered that he had three Poulan brand chain saws and a shop vac in a boat in his yard.
The victim estimated the items had a total value of about $1700
DEPUTY: Deputy George Parker
CASE: 17-11038
********************************************
INCIDENT: Domestic Assault
DATE / TIME: 04/19/2017 @ 0920 Hours
LOCATION: Dominion Road, Chester
CASE: 17-11038
********************************************
INCIDENT: Domestic Assault
DATE / TIME: 04/19/2017 @ 0920 Hours
LOCATION: Dominion Road, Chester
ARREST: Gualdo Danilo Escobar (41) of Chester
DETAILS: Deputies were dispatched to Dominion Road for a possible physical domestic. As they were responding, it was learned that the suspect had left the residence and was walking towards RT 18. He was located and detained by officers from DNR and MdTA.
Victim reported having another argument with Escobar and during the incident Escobar struck the victim twice in the head. The victim showed the deputy paperwork from the previous assault the day before.
Escobar was placed under arrest and transported to Sheriff’s Headquarters. After completing a new set of charges he was taken before a District Court Commissioner and held without bail.
DEPUTY: Dfc. Mitch Jones
CASE: 17-11042
****************************************
INCIDENT: Theft / MDOP
DATE / TIME: 04/19/2017 @1150 Hours
LOCATION: 105 Damsontown Road, Centreville
DEPUTY: Dfc. Mitch Jones
CASE: 17-11042
****************************************
INCIDENT: Theft / MDOP
DATE / TIME: 04/19/2017 @1150 Hours
LOCATION: 105 Damsontown Road, Centreville
VICTIM: Ruthsburg Community Center
DETAILS: The caretaker for the Ruthsburg Community Center was cutting grass when he noticed that the heat pumps for the building had been disassembled. Both units had all the copper tubing had been cut and removed. Supply lines from the gas tanks that supply gas to the stoves in the kitchen had also been removed.
The theft is believed to have occurred late evening on the 18th to early morning hours on the 19th. No estimate on the damage, but it appears both units need to be replaced.
DEPUTY: Dfc. Eric Goodman
CASE: 17-11062
********************************************
INCIDENT: Possession of CDS (Not Marijuana)
DATE / TIME: 04/19/2017 @ 2245 Hours
LOCATION: RT 50 near Chester River Beach Road, Grasonville
CASE: 17-11062
********************************************
INCIDENT: Possession of CDS (Not Marijuana)
DATE / TIME: 04/19/2017 @ 2245 Hours
LOCATION: RT 50 near Chester River Beach Road, Grasonville
ARREST: Bonnie Leigh Weakley (34) of Westover, MD
DETAILS: Silver Chevrolet Malibu approached a Sheriff’s Patrol car from the rear at a high rate of speed. The patrol car was equipped with a dual antenna radar unit and the Malibu was registered at 83 mph. Once the Malibu passed the unmarked car, it was pulled over.
The Malibu was occupied by two individuals and the two were identified. While checking information and issuing a citation, one of the Sheriff’s K9 unit arrived. After a positive alert, the car was searched a “cook spoon” with suspected heroin residue and a tourniquet were seized from a pocketbook belonging to passenger Bonnie Leigh Weakley. Weakley was also found to have 6 suboxone pills in her pocket.
After seeing a District Court Commissioner, Weakley was held on a $7500 bail and taken to the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center.
DEPUTY: Dfc. Andrew Neall / Dfc. Chris Ahern & Blek
CASE: 17-11121
*********************************************
CASE: 17-11121
*********************************************
Lt. Dale L. Patrick (Ret.)
Public Information Officer
Public Information Officer
No comments:
Post a Comment