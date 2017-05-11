OCPD Investigating Multiple Thefts of Standpipe Valves

OCEAN CITY, MD – (May 10, 2017): The Ocean City Police Department is currently investigating the recent theft of several brass standpipe valves from the stairwells of five mid-town condominium buildings. These valves are utilized by firefighters to fight fires on upper floors and remote areas of the buildings. Not only are they very costly to replace, but missing valves can potentially endanger the lives of residents and firefighters by hampering the ability to fight fires in impacted buildings.
Residents with standpipe systems are encouraged to check their systems immediately to ensure that standpipe valves are intact and report any stolen valves to the Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6602.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Whitmer at 410-520-5390 or dwhitmer@oceancitymd.gov.
