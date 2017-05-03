Ocean Pines Police Department Press Release

The Ocean Pines Police Department carried out the following investigations:
1.) As the result of a security check at a local playground late at night, a woman was arrested for possession of suspected heroin. Police charged:
-Carly Amanda Lucas, W/F, 26 years of age, of Ocean Pines, with: One (1) count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (heroin) and one (1) count of possession of drug paraphernalia
Ms. Lucas was taken before a District Court Commissioner, and was released on her personal recognizance, pending trial.
2.) As the result of a domestic incident, Ocean Pines Police charged a 25 year old Ocean Pines man with domestic assault and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Police charged:
-Connor Paul Kelly, W/M, 25 years of age, of Ocean Pines, with: One (1) count of second degree assault and one (1) count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Mr. Kelly was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was held on $10,000 bond at the Worcester County Jail, pending trial.
3.) As the result of a security check of a local park, in the early morning hours, a 38 year old Ocean Pines man was charged with possession of suspected marijuana with intent to distribute. Police located approximately 117 grams of suspected marijuana in two containers in a vehicle. Police charged:
-Keshaun Lovell Wright, B/M, 38 years of age, of Ocean Pines, with: One (1) count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) and one (1) count of possession of drug paraphernalia
Mr. Wright was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was released on his personal recognizance, pending trial.
For more information contact: Chief David C. Massey - Ocean Pines Police Department (410) 641-7747 ext. 3024
No comments:
Post a Comment