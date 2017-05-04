NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION MARYLAND STATE FIRE MARSHAL

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: May 2, 2017
Time: 7:23 p.m.
Location / Address: 11408 Bratten Ave., Apt. 24, Princess Anne, Somerset Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Two story wood frame multi-unit apartment building
Owner / Occupants: Robert Sindley Management (Owner) Tylisha Sullivan (Occupant)
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $25,000 Contents: $2,500
Smoke Alarm Status: Present and activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Princess Anne
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 20
Time to Control: 25 minutes
Discovered By: Occupant
Area of Origin: Upstairs rear bedroom
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: As a result of the fire, the occupants were displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross.
