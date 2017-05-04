Thursday, May 4, 2017

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION MARYLAND STATE FIRE MARSHAL

new patch

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   May 2, 2017
Time:    7:23 p.m.
Location / Address:   11408 Bratten Ave., Apt. 24, Princess Anne, Somerset Co.
Type of Incident:  Fire
Description of Structure / Property:  Two story wood frame multi-unit apartment building
Owner / Occupants:   Robert Sindley Management (Owner)   Tylisha Sullivan  (Occupant)
Injuries or Deaths:   None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $25,000                      Contents: $2,500
Smoke Alarm Status:  Present and activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a
Arrests(s):   None
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Princess Anne
# of Alarms: 1     # Of Firefighters: 20
Time to Control: 25 minutes
Discovered By:  Occupant
Area of Origin:  Upstairs rear bedroom
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information:  As a result of the fire, the occupants were displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Posted by on

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)