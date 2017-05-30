Nearly 200 People Gathered to Celebrate New Ocean Pines Pickleball Courts at Ribbon Cutting

Pickleball, the fastest growing paddle sport for all ages and skill levels in the nation, sweeps Ocean Pines. In an exhilarating move, the Ocean Pines Association has delivered a 'champion shot' after partnering with the Ocean Pines Pickleball Club to host a ribbon cutting event for its eight new pickleball courts at the Manklin Meadows Racquet Sports Complex.
Nearly 200 people were in attendance at the event that was held on Saturday, May 27. Board Director Cheryl Jacobs, Board Director Slobodan Trendic and Board Director Doug Parks were also on hand to memorialize the addition to the sports complex.
"Our community has grown into Maryland's ultimate racquet sports destination," said Ocean Pines Marketing and Public Relations Director Denise Sawyer.
The Ocean Pines Association’s Board-approved pickleball project converted two existing tennis courts to accommodate the eight new permanent pickleball courts. The project scope included extending, squaring and filing corners of the asphalt pads as well as extending the chain link fence, painting and installing nets and posts.
Pickleball is a family-friendly racquet sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. Two to four players use a Wiffle ball and composite paddles on a surface half the size of a tennis court with a lower net. It is accessible to experienced and non-experienced players alike.
Ocean Pines offers yearly pickleball memberships for families, individuals and juniors. Members have access to indoor courts, located at the Ocean Pines Community Center, and the outdoor courts at Manklin Meadows. Memberships are available to Ocean Pines residents and to non-residents, for an additional fee.
A free week of pickleball at the new courts will be offered to the public from May 27 – June 2.
For more information, contact Denise Sawyer, director of marketing and public relations for the Ocean Pines Association, at 410-641-7717 ext. 3006 or dsawyer@oceanpines.org.
WTH is Pickleball?
That is sad.
