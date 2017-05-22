Monday, May 22, 2017
Murder At UMES Still Unsolved..
PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police and University of Maryland Eastern Shore Police are searching for those responsible for the murder of a studentof injuries sustained when he was assaulted during an apparent altercation on the Somerset County campus.
The victim is identified as Edmond A. St. Clair, 21, of Severn, Md., who was a student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. He was pronounced dead at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury
Three unidentified suspects are being sought by police at this time. They are described only as African American males in their late teens or early twenties.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by University of Maryland Eastern Shore Police Department Interim Chief Kenny Collins, who requested State Police respond and conduct the investigation. In addition to campus police officers, State Police homicide investigators are being assisted by troopers and criminal investigators from the Princess Anne Barrack and crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a campus police officer was parked in her patrol car in the parking lot of the “Pavilion” on College Backbone Road, when a male, later identified as the victim’s brother, came running to her police car and reported his brother had been stabbed. The officer responded to the nearby scene and found the victim lying on the roadside next to his girlfriend’s car.
The officer saw the victim had sustained injuries to his upper torso. EMS personnel were summoned to the scene and the victim was transported to the Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Investigators have learned the victim was apparently a passenger in his girlfriend’s Honda that was being driven by his brother. Another male passenger was in the rear of the vehicle. Neither the victim’s brother nor the other male are students at the university, but both were visiting for the weekend.
According to witnesses interviewed so far, the three were driving through campus when they encountered three or four people walking in the street. Some type of altercation ensued and the victim was stabbed with an as yet unidentified weapon.
Police have no reason at this time to believe this was a random assault. The motive appears to be the result of an argument or ongoing dispute. State Police are continuing to conduct interviews and serve search warrants as the investigation progresses. Anyone who witnessed this crime or has information is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain anonymous.
University students were warned of the crime through their campus security alert system. Students have been provided a number to call, 410-651-8484, if they have questions or concerns.
The investigation is continuing.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on May 22, 2017