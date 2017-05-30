Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: May 26, 2017
Time: 4:53 p.m.
Location / Address: 418 Charles St., Cambridge, Dorchester Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: One story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: John Petrovich and Beverly Jubb (Occupants)
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $80,000 Contents: $20,000
Smoke Alarm Status: Present and activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Rescue
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 20
Time to Control: 20 minutes
Discovered By: Occupant
Area of Origin: Kitchen
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, inappropriate use of incense
Additional Information:
