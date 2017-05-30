Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  May 26, 2017

Time:  4:53 p.m.

Location / Address:  418 Charles St., Cambridge, Dorchester Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:  One story wood frame single family dwelling

Owner / Occupants:  John Petrovich and Beverly Jubb (Occupants)

Injuries or Deaths:  None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $80,000                      Contents: $20,000

Smoke Alarm Status:  Present and activated

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Rescue

# of Alarms:   1   # Of Firefighters: 20

Time to Control:  20 minutes

Discovered By:  Occupant

Area of Origin:  Kitchen

Preliminary Cause:  Accidental, inappropriate use of incense

Additional Information:  

