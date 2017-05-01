NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: April 28, 2017
Time: 6:33 a.m.
Location / Address: 803 Miami Ave., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: One story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Doretha Ballard (Owner)
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $50,000 Contents: $15,000
Smoke Alarm Status: Present, not activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 25
Time to Control: 30 minutes
Discovered By: Owner
Area of Origin: Rear utility room
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, electrical failure of branch circuitry
Additional Information:
Monday, May 1, 2017
Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on May 01, 2017
