Monday, May 1, 2017

Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release

new patch

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  April 28, 2017
Time:   6:33 a.m.
Location / Address:   803 Miami Ave., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident:  Fire
Description of Structure / Property:  One story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants:   Doretha Ballard (Owner) 
Injuries or Deaths:  None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $50,000                      Contents: $15,000
Smoke Alarm Status:  Present, not activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a
Arrests(s):  None
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Salisbury
# of Alarms: 1      # Of Firefighters: 25
Time to Control:  30 minutes
Discovered By:   Owner
Area of Origin:  Rear utility room
Preliminary Cause:  Accidental, electrical failure of branch circuitry
Additional Information:  
Posted by on

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)