Man Arrested for Burglary and Assault on Police Officers
The Ocean Pines Police charged a 32 year old Pocomoke (last known address) man with Burglary after he entered a private residence without permission. The suspect entered the residence through a window and was arrested inside the premise. The suspect was known to the victim. While processing the suspect at Police Headquarters, the suspect kicked two Officers and pushed a third Officer. Police charged:
Levin Wade Martin, W/M, 32 years of age, of Pocomoke, with
-One (1) count of Burglary in the 4th Degree,
-Three (3) counts of Second Degree Assault, and, served
-Two (2) active Bench Warrants through Worcester County
Sheriff's Office
-Three (3) counts of Second Degree Assault, and, served
-Two (2) active Bench Warrants through Worcester County
Sheriff's Office
Mr. Martin was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was held on $7,500 bond at the Worcester County Detention Center.
For more information contact: Chief David C. Massey - Ocean Pines Police Department (410) 641-7747 ext. 3024
1 comment:
If he entered through a window that's a pretty good indication that he didn't have permission. Duh!
Post a Comment