Kids Day at the Historic Lewes Farmers Market

June 3, 2017, 8 am – noon
George H.P. Smith Park
Johnson and Dupont Avenues
On Saturday, June 3rd at 8 am, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market will celebrate the Second Annual Kids Day at the Market with activities for children throughout the Market beginning at 9 am, including a very special tree planting ceremony. All activities are free, and the Market will provide SNAP families with a $5 token per child to purchase vegetables or fruits of their choice.
The festivities start with Children’s Story Time at the Market from 9 to 10 am. Hope Ellsworth will be reading The Carrot Seed by Ruth Krauss. In this very sweet story a young boy plants a carrot seed and waits for it to grow. He waters the seed, pulls the weeds and waits, as everyone tells him that it will not grow. This timeless classic teaches the patience and technique of planting a seed and helping it grow. Children’s Story Time at the Market is a joint venture between the Market and the Lewes Public Library.
From 9 to 9:30 am, kids are invited to help plant a tree in the park (near the butterfly garden at Johnson and Dupont Street corner). The Market donated this red maple to the City of Lewes for planting in George H. P. Smith Park.
From 9:30 to 10 am is coloring time in a coloring book titled Goodness Grows, and from 9:30 to 11 am there are free Bocce Ball lessons.
The Kids Day events are capped off from 10 to 11 am with a market-wide Scavenger Hunt – Kids will make their own family tree. Every child who completes the hunt will win a special book to take home.
This Saturday’s demo is by Executive Chef Sean Corea from Fork + Flask at Nage. Chef Sean studied at the Culinary Institute of America. At Fork + Flask at Nage, Chef Sean continues to create distinct flavor combinations and celebrates inspired twists on authentic Mid-Atlantic cuisine. At 10 am at the demo tent, he will prepare an early summer meal made with product from the Market.
The Market continues its SNAP (EBT Food Stamps) program. To help lower economic barriers to local, healthy food, the HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM Bonus Bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the SNAP tent at the Market to pick up the bonus $20 in tokens to use at the Market. WIC will also be accepted at the market beginning June 3. (Kids Day tokens of $5 will be given out at the SNAP tent.)
The Market is open every Saturday from 8 am to noon. Ample parking can be found at the Shields Elementary School and Lewes School Parking lots (intersection of Savannah Road and Sussex Drive), a short walk to the Market.
The HLFM’s Wednesday Outdoor Market at Crooked Hammock Brewery opens on June 7 from 8 am to 11 am with an expanded number of vendors. The Market is located at Crooked Hammock Way and Kings Highway in Lewes.
The Market provides a Veggie Valet service to help customers carry bags and melons (when they are in season) back to their cars. This service is located right outside the HLFM Information Tent.
In case of inclement weather the Market moves to Shields Elementary School Parking lot.
More information about the Market is available at www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org. Find them also on Facebook. Questions? historiclewesfarmersmarket@comcast.net or call 302-644-1436.
2 comments:
Haha, I doubt those families will use their SNAP $$ to buy vegetables, that means less soda and chips for the month...
Sounds like a wonderful outing for families!!! I am glad for such programs, there are kids in families that are truly disadvantaged through no causes of the kids....they need this kind of help!! Thanks for the awareness JT!!
Post a Comment