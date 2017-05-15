Dover– The following are not wanted. This is a Homeless Sex Offender Public Notification. If you have information that any of the listed subjects are occupying a residence, please call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”
Please keep us updated on how this bunch is dealt with once they are caught.I am seriously curious as to what to do with homeless sex offenders who are not wanted.Where exactly do they go from here?
