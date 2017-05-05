Friday, May 5, 2017
Headquarters Live Closing My Thoughts On Daily Times Taking Over
I have to admit I was a little shocked to hear that Headquarters live would be closing in the fall and that The Daily Times would be taking it over. I liked the concept of Headquarters Live but it was done about 5 years to early. Downtown is not ready to sustain a business like this yet.
I have been by when they have had decent crowds, but only for special events, the rest of the week it just sits quietly. Brad Gillis and Joey Gilkerson are smart business guys and am sure they could see that having a tenant like Gannett renting the building would be a smarter venture for time being as the music thing was never going to make them money.
I love when people complain about these properties that are given away for pennies on the dollar and act like they ripped people off to buy this property. Do you not realize how much time , money and effort it takes to revitalize these buildings?? The Gillis group also redid the old Feldmans building and I have to tell you that place is one of my favorite architectural buildings in the area. If you rode by and watched how much work was put into turning it into something beautiful you would know it wasn't given them anything.
These guys are smart, and are in the game to make money. We should honestly be thankful they decide to spend it on making Downtown look better . They are the only group that can take these old buildings and turn them into something beautiful for future generations. The other option is let them fall down around the City . People always want to complain when these properties are bought cheaply and yet never factor in the huge amount of money it costs to get them back usable for anything period.
The Daily Times I still feel is a sinking ship with a huge hole in the center and its going down fast. I certainly don't feel they will be a very long term resident. However until Downtown is ready for the kind of business Headquarters was hoping for, the smart play is to do exactly what they did and rent it to the Times.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on May 05, 2017
1 comment:
Good point JT, most of the complainers are slum lords with run down buildings already in Salisbury or recently unloaded (right A$$BURROW?) on some poor unsuspecting buyer!!
