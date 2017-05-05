Friday, May 5, 2017

GANDER MOUNTAIN IN SALISBURY CLOSING

Wow after they tried to keep this one open it's closing it's doors...

It's a shame, but, they didn't stock the inventory according to the area.

May 5, 2017 at 4:52 PM
Great location for Cracker Barrel!!!

May 5, 2017 at 5:05 PM
TGIFs?

May 5, 2017 at 5:15 PM
5:05. YEEESSSS!!!

May 5, 2017 at 5:23 PM
Pac Sun in the mall is also closing.

May 5, 2017 at 5:25 PM
Tell Don Hall to get busy courting a red robin or cheesecake factory..

May 5, 2017 at 5:56 PM

