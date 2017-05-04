Please see the below joint press release issued by DelDot and the Delaware State Police in reference to traffic disruptions which are expected on Friday, May 5, 2017 for the funeral of Corporal Grade 1 Stephen J. Ballard.
TRAFFIC ALERT - Travel Advisory for Friday, May 5, 2017
Dover (Statewide) --
The Delaware State Police (DSP) and Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) are advising motorists to expect travel delays throughout the morning and early afternoon hours of Friday, May 5, 2017, due to the funeral services for Corporal Grade 1 Stephen J. Ballard.
The northbound lanes of I-95 between the Christiana Mall (Exit 4A) and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard (Exit 6) will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. and will be opened after the procession of emergency vehicles to travel to the Chase Center on the Riverfront; additionally a second closure of the northbound lanes between the Christiana Mall (Exit 4A) and the Martin Luther King Jr, Boulevard (Exit 6) will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. for the last procession of emergency vehicles to travel to the Chase Center on The Riverfront.
Northbound I-95 traffic will be significantly impacted and will be utilizing alternate routes of DE 896, US 40, DE 273, and US 13; motorists can expect delays on these routes with the increased diverted volume of traffic.
The funeral procession will then depart the Riverfront at approximately 12 p.m. and travel to the Gracelawn Cemetery located at 2220 North DuPont Highway, New Castle.
The procession is scheduled to use the following route:
Justison Street - Martin Luther King Boulevard - South Market Street - ; North DuPont Highway - ; Lovelace Avenue (U-turn) to Gracelawn Memorial Cemetery.
DART will be offering free shuttle service from the Route 273 and Route 7 Park & Ride to the Chase Center at the Wilmington Riverfront beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 9 a.m. Return service to the Park & Ride from the Chase Center will between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
DART will also be adjusting regular bus services to avoid road closures. Delays can be expected. Commuters can also use SEPTA's Wilmington/Newark Line from Newark and Fairplay Stations to avoid delays. Visit www.dartfirststate.com for more details.
Members of the public wishing to attend the services for Corporal Ballard are asked to use off-site parking as access to the Chase Center will be restricted.
Motorists may adjust their routes or travel times by using DelDOT's Smartphone application. The DelDOT App is available for Apple & Android smart phones and tablets, and can be downloaded free, search for "DelDOT" at the Apple and Google Play stores. With the DelDOT App you can view real time traffic cameras, travel times, delays, advisories, DART's Real-Time Transit Information, and also listen to WTMC 1380 AM
