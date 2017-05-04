Daily Times Moving Back Downtown

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
In what I thought was shocking news it was learned this week that headquarters live in the old Salisbury fire headquarters will be closing and the daily Times would be moving in during the fall
We are all wondering how you defend the boy wonder and the clones of palmer and spin this as a win for Salisbury?
Then let me ask you what would you like to see there
I DEMAND to know why HQ LIVE was selling Alchol when they do not have a license for it and WHERE was the liquor board ? and the owners bought this building on PENNIES on the tax payets dollar now they are looking to sell it for a MAJOR PROFIT thanks to the incompitant CITY COUNCIL this town is corrupt JT And you wonder why salisbury goes NOWHERE but for the good ole boys and the Welfare crowd the MIDDLE WORKING CLASS people pay the bills and get SCREWED what say you ?
1014Blame the good ole boys on the city council for giving away taxpayer $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$they should be FIRED.
