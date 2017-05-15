CRUISIN' OCEAN CITY
MAY 18 - 21, 2017
CONVENTION CENTER & INLET LOT
4001 COASTAL HWY. & 809 S. ATLANTIC AVE.
410-798-6304
Website: http://www.cruisinoceancity.com
Event Type: Convention Center
This popular car show features over 3,400 hot rods, customs, classics, street machines, muscle cars and more. Live entertainment, celebrity guests, special attractions, boardwalk parades, manufacturers vendor midway and more. Admission. Boardwalk Parades on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings from 7am to 10am. So many things to see and do, so make sure you cruise on down to Ocean City, MD, for the 26th Annual Cruisin' Ocean City. For additional information, visit www.cruisinoceancity.com, or call 410-289-2800 or 800-626-2326.
No comments:
Post a Comment