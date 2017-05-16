Crisfield Fire Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: May 15, 2017
Time: 10:16 a.m.
Location / Address: 26520 Mariners Road, Crisfield, Somerset Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Two and one-half story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Miles Rippin
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $200,000 Contents: $50,000
Smoke Alarm Status: Present and activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Crisfield
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 50
Time to Control: 2 hours
Discovered By: Occupant
Area of Origin: Kitchen
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, failure of dishwasher
Additional Information:
