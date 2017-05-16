Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Crisfield Fire Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  May 15, 2017

Time:   10:16 a.m.

Location / Address:  26520 Mariners Road, Crisfield, Somerset Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:  Two and one-half story wood frame single family dwelling

Owner / Occupants:  Miles Rippin

Injuries or Deaths:   None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $200,000                      Contents: $50,000

Smoke Alarm Status:  Present and activated

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department: Crisfield

# of Alarms:  1     # Of Firefighters:  50

Time to Control: 2 hours

Discovered By:  Occupant

Area of Origin:   Kitchen

Preliminary Cause:  Accidental, failure of dishwasher

Additional Information:  

