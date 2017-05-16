Tuesday, May 16, 2017
City of Crisfield - Notification of Upcoming Water Outage
The City of Crisfield has scheduled a major water line repair beginning on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 11:00 p.m. through approximately 6:00 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017. In order to make this repair, all water service in the City of Crisfield will/may be shut off. City residents, businesses, and those residents outside of city limits who utilize city water will be affected. Please make any necessary preparations to collect the water that you will need for drinking, flushing, bathing, etc., prior to Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 11:00 p.m. *Please consider that early morning routines may be severely affected.
Once repairs are completed, water service will resume.
For questions or further information, call City Hall at 410.968.1333.
The City of Crisfield appreciates your cooperation and understanding in this matter.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on May 16, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment