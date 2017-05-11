Chincoteague Police Department Press Release

GRADUATION - Today, several Eastern Shore dispatchers completed a 5 day Basic Telecommunicator Course, a class required by the Department of Criminal Justice Services. The class was put on by the Hampton Roads Criminal Justice Training Academy (HRCJTA), and for the first time, was held right here on the shore at the Chincoteague Police Department/Town Complex. Normally, these classes are held at HRCJTA in Newport News. Participants included dispatchers from the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), the Eastern Shore of Virginia 911 Communications Center (ESVA911) and the Chincoteague Police Department (CPD). Senator Lynwood Lewis spoke to the graduates and thanked them on behalf of the citizens of the Eastern Shore, for being their “first voice” in emergency situations. Instructors included Vince Ferrara, Executive Director of HRCJTA; Scott Barlow, Assistant Director of HRCJTA; Nolan Cutler, HRCJTA; Jeff Flournoy, ESVA911; Robby Fisher, ACSO and Benjy Holloway, CPD.
Pictured back row L-R: Taylor Tittermary, CPD; Safiya Johnson, NCSO; Jared Sipe, ESVA911; Robert Wessells, ESVA911; John Thornton, ESVA911 and Terry Hanratty, CPD. Middle row: Ashley Wimbrow, CPD; Stacy Carpenter, ESVA911; Krista Kilmon, ESVA911; Nicholette Steffes, ESVA911 and Chrissy Atkins, CPD. Front row: Casey Decker, ESVA911; Tonya Blake, ESVA911 and Hope Jones, ESVA911.
No comments:
Post a Comment