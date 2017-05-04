Chincoteague Police Department Press Release

In conjunction with the kickoff activities for the Chincoteague High School Parents Active for Safe Students Socials (PASSS) Prom Week, the Chincoteague Police Department, Town of Chincoteague Emergency Medical Services, Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, and other community partners will be conducting a Mock Motor Vehicle Crash on the grounds of Chincoteague Combined School on Monday, May 8, 2017, beginning at 1230 PM. This activity will involve the presence of emergency vehicles on the school grounds and on Hallie Whealton Smith Drive. The purpose of this event is to demonstrate the serious consequences of driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol and distracted driving.
If you have any questions regarding this event, please contact the event coordinator Medic Kevin Holloway at Station 3 757-336-3138.
