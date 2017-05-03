CHINCOTEAGUE POLICE
APRIL ARREST REPORT
According to Chincoteague Police Department Chief James R. Mills, the
following arrests were made for the month of April:
On April 7, 2017, a Chincoteague man was arrested for
underage possession of alcohol. The arresting officer
was Cpl. Cody G. Butler.
On April 7, 2017, a male Baltimore, MD juvenile was
arrested for underage possession of alcohol. The
arresting officer was Cpl. Cody G. Butler.
On April 14, 2017, a Cincinnati, OH man was arrested
for driving under the influence of alcohol. The arresting
officer was Sgt. Tyler L. Greenley.
On April 14, 2017, a Severna Park, MD woman was
arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The
arresting officer was Sgt. Tyler L. Greenley.
On April 14, 2017, a Oxford, CT man was arrested for
driving under the influence of alcohol, refusal to take a
breath test and possession of marijuana. The arresting
officer was Sgt. Thomas B. Hickman.
On April 27, 2017, a male Chincoteague juvenile was
arrested for curfew violation. The arresting officer was
Cpl. Cody G. Butler.
On April 27, 2017, a Chincoteague man was arrested
for possession of marijuana. The arresting officer was
Sgt. Thomas B. Hickman.
On April 27, 2017, Damien Warner Howard of
Chincoteague was arrested for grand larceny and petit
larceny. The arresting officer was Sgt. Tyler L.
Greenley.
