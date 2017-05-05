Friday, May 5, 2017
Chief Polidore? ROFLMAO
I have sat by and watched this clown and the ones that followed him out the door act like he is some fire expert who is now calling himself Chief. If Cory Polidore can call himself a Chief then I hope every person in a fire uniform calls them self one as well. Next I think he should go for King Polidore since he can just become whatever he wants.
This guy is an egomaniac who craves attention and when he doesn't get his way, decides to encourage other morons of like mindset to become an "independent" station . Let's see Station 1 when these people were running it was below standards of response time so gee that certainly means they should get their own fire house right?
Then they rope Dopey Culver into their little plan and then have him introduce a budget amendment to the tune of 400 thousand dollars to fund these rejects. What a great idea Bob..a bunch of guys who were failing at their job should get funded to be their own bosses and save lives. I wouldn't want one of these idiots to save a kitten from a tree, let alone save someone.
Thank goodness we have a wise County Council who see through this bs and will not cost taxpayers money to fuel Chief Polidore and Dopey Bob's ego trip...You guys can go back to your usual lives of leaving nasty anonymous comments all over about how great you are and how everyone else is the problem..
get lost rejects
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on May 05, 2017
Thank you for telling it like it is.
