On 05/19/2017 at approximately 1920 hours, Maryland State Troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack in Somerset County were dispatched to 9120 Deal Island Road, Wenona, Maryland in reference to a burglary in progress.
Upon arrival troopers with the assistance of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office observed a broken door with obvious forced entry. A search of the residence revealed numerous individuals inside without the home-owner’s permission.
The following individuals were charged with burglary in the 4th degree with the following dispositions:
Janie Francis Jenkins, 50 years old from Princess Anne, Maryland, released on Personal Recognizance.
Joseph George Hoffman, 46 years old from Princess Anne, Maryland, held at Somerset County Jail on $15,000 bond.
Richard Joseph Rusch, 25 years old from Princess Anne Maryland, released on Personal Recognizance.
Sunday, May 21, 2017
Burglary Suspects Arrested in Somerset County May 20, 2017
On 05/19/2017 at approximately 1920 hours, Maryland State Troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack in Somerset County were dispatched to 9120 Deal Island Road, Wenona, Maryland in reference to a burglary in progress.