Burglary Suspects Arrested in Somerset County May 20, 2017

On 05/19/2017 at approximately 1920 hours, Maryland State Troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack in Somerset County were dispatched to 9120 Deal Island Road, Wenona, Maryland in reference to a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival troopers with the assistance of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office observed a broken door with obvious forced entry.  A search of the residence revealed numerous individuals inside without the home-owner’s permission.

The following individuals were charged with burglary in the 4th degree with the following dispositions:

Janie Francis Jenkins, 50 years old from Princess Anne, Maryland, released on Personal Recognizance.

Joseph George Hoffman, 46 years old from Princess Anne, Maryland, held at Somerset County Jail on $15,000 bond.

Richard Joseph Rusch, 25 years old from Princess Anne Maryland, released on Personal Recognizance.


