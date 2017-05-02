Bridgeville Delaware Police Department Wanted

***WANTED***
Caitlin Ervin
Charge: Shoplifting
Ervin is a 27 year old female that was last known to reside in the Bridgeville DE area. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can message us here or contact us at (302) 337-8302. Your tips will remain anonymous.
