Board of Directors Releases Statement on CFO Bosack’s Resignation

The statement is as follows:
The Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors, along with the Association's attorney, met in closed session on Friday, May 26, to discuss the recent resignation of Chief Financial Officer, Mary Bosack. The board has taken steps to ensure a smooth transition towards the hiring of a permanent General Manager for the Association.
For more information, contact Denise Sawyer, director of marketing and public relations for the Ocean Pines Association, at 410-641-7717 ext. 3006 or dsawyer@oceanpines.org
What does the sudden resignation of a cfo have to do with finding a permanent gm? Unless they're implying the temp gm is the problem??
Just send the bill to the homeowners.
