Battles of the Bay opens at Tawes Museum May 20

On Saturday, May 20, Crisfield Heritage Foundation members and the public are invited to the J. Millard Tawes Historical Museum in Crisfield, Md. to celebrate CHF’s 40th anniversary with the opening of a new exhibit entitled Battles of the Bay. Through a collection of maps, illustrations, and stories, the special exhibit shares the stories of Chesapeake Bay conflicts and their connection to the Crisfield area, including a 1635 naval battle on the Pocomoke Sound, Chesapeake pirates, and local conflicts in the Oyster Wars, among others.
Local historian Joe Paden is curating Battles of the Bay, and will share stories of the heroes and villains of the exhibit with guided tours during the May 20 opening. These guided tours are free, with space limited, and will be offered on the hour from noon to 3:00 p.m., with sign-ups taken the day of the event at the Oyster Reef Gift Shop, located in the Tawes Museum.
At 4:00 p.m., CHF members and guests are invited to the waterfront lawn of the Tawes Museum for live music and light refreshments, with the reception generously sponsored by Tawes Insurance Agency, Inc. and The Pizza Shoppe in Crisfield. A 50/50 raffle will take place at the reception, with proceeds benefiting CHF. In the event of rain, the reception will move inside to the Chesapeake Room, located on the second floor of the museum with sweeping views of the marina.
The exhibit continues through May 31, 2018, and is open during Museum and Oyster Reef Gift Shop hours, which are 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, now through Labor Day, with other hours as announced for special events and educational programs.
The Crisfield Heritage Foundation’s mission is to preserve the heritage of Crisfield and its environs; to educate the public concerning this heritage; and to serve as the central hub around which tourism in the Crisfield area revolves. CHF’s entities include the J. Millard Tawes Historical Museum, Oyster Reef Gift Shop, Ward Brothers Workshop, J. Millard Tawes Library, Cedar Island Marsh Sanctuary, and the Crisfield Customs House. The second floor, waterfront Chesapeake Room at CHF’s Tawes Museum is now available for private rentals, with more information at 410-968-2501, or by visiting the non-profit’s recently updated website at crisfieldheritage.org.
