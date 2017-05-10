Back the Blue Event in Sussex County
Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Gary Fournier
Lewes – Stop by the Cape May – Lewes Ferry visitor lot, located at 43 Cape Henlopen Drive, on Thursday May 11, 2017 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to get a blue line placed on your back window as a tribute to Cpl/1 Stephen Ballard.
There is no fee for this sticker, however donations will be collected and presented to DSTA- Stephen Ballard Memorial Fund.
You will be directed to a lane and the sticker will be placed on your vehicle while you wait.
If possible, please make sure your rear window is clean.
No comments:
Post a Comment