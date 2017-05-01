Monday, May 1, 2017
Arrest made in thefts from vehicles and burglaries occurring in the Town of Greensboro...
During the month of April 2017, the Town of Greensboro has been experiencing a rash of vehicle break-ins and burglaries. The Caroline County Sheriff's Office began investigating the break-ins of both vehicles and residences. On April 26, 2017, Detectives from the Sheriff's Office, Criminal Investigation Division (CID) arrested Travis Coolidge Murray for his role in the vehicle break-ins and burglaries. Murray was charged with several counts of Burglary and Theft charges stemming from the several of the incidents in the Town of Greensboro. Murray was seen by a court commissioner and later held at the Caroline County Detention Center without bond.
