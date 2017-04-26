Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Wicomico County Executive 2018 Republican Primary Potential Candidates (Round 2)

Anonymous said...

Ha Ha Ha!! Neither one of these CLOWNS!!

April 26, 2017 at 10:16 AM
Anonymous said...

Let's say that Carl Anderton is stupid enough to run for County Executive. Let's say Stupid Carl accidentally wins the County Executive position.

Who would run for Carl Anderton's Delegate seat?

April 26, 2017 at 10:25 AM

