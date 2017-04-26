Wicomico County Executive 2018 Republican Primary Potential Candidates (Round 2)

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Ha Ha Ha!! Neither one of these CLOWNS!!
Let's say that Carl Anderton is stupid enough to run for County Executive. Let's say Stupid Carl accidentally wins the County Executive position. Who would run for Carl Anderton's Delegate seat?
Post a Comment
2 comments:
Ha Ha Ha!! Neither one of these CLOWNS!!
Let's say that Carl Anderton is stupid enough to run for County Executive. Let's say Stupid Carl accidentally wins the County Executive position.
Who would run for Carl Anderton's Delegate seat?
Post a Comment