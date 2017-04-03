Virginia State Police Press Release

SUSSEX- One person was killed Sunday afternoon(April 2) in a two vehicle crash in Sussex County. The crash occurred at 4:40 p.m. on Route 301 south of Route 40.
A 1996 Honda Accord was traveling north bound on Route 301 when the driver crossed the center line into the south bound lane and striking a 1998 Ford Ranger head on.
The driver of the Honda, Malik Demario Walker, 16, of Stoney Creek, died at the scene. The driver of the Ford Ranger was taken to MCV Hospital in Richmond, with life threatening injuries.
Notification has been made to family members. Mr. Walker was no wearing his safety belt at the time of the accident.
