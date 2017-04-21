Suspect Arrested In Overnight Murder In Worcester County

Suspect Arrested In Overnight Murder In Worcester Co.April 21, 2017
(POCOMOKE CITY, MD) — Maryland State Police troopers arrested a suspect early this morning who was wanted in connection with the murder last night of a man in Worcester County.
The victim is identified as Deontre’ L. Bailey, 23, of Pocomoke City, Md. He was pronounced dead last night after being transported from the scene to the Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
The suspect is identified as Darryl K. Wise Jr., 26, of Pocomoke City, Md. After consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office, State Police investigators applied for and obtained an arrest warrant charging Wise with first degree murder, second degree murder, reckless endangerment, first degree assault, second degree assault, and handgun violations.
Just after 10:00 p.m. yesterday, the Pocomoke City Police Department received a 911 call reporting that a person was lying in the street in front of a residence in the 100-block of Fourth Street. Responding police officers found the victim, who had sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Emergency medical services personnel transported the victim to the hospital.
Police Chief William H. Harden Sr., contacted the Maryland State Police and requested the Homicide Unit assume the investigation. State Police Homicide Unit investigators responded, as did crime scene technicians from the State Police Forensic Sciences Division. Troopers were assisted throughout the night by investigators from the State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, the Maryland State Apprehension Team, the Worcester Criminal Enforcement Team, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation, the Pocomoke City Police Department, the Worcester County Sheriff’s office and state troopers from the Berlin Barrack.
The preliminary investigation indicates Wise came to the home in the 100-block of Fourth Street shortly before 10:00 p.m. yesterday and was talking with a resident there on the front porch, when several individuals, including the victim, also came to the home and stood on the porch. Witnesses told investigators one of the men, later identified as the victim, threw a bottle at Wise and struck him in the upper torso. An argument ensued that ultimately resulted in Wise shooting Bailey with a handgun. Wise fled the scene on foot. A motive is unknown at this time.
After obtaining the arrest warrant, investigators called in the Maryland State Apprehension Team was to search for the suspect. The fugitive search team located Wise shortly before 6:30 a.m. today and arrested him without incident. He will be processed and taken before a court commissioner for an initial appearance later today.
The investigation is continuing.
