Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Susan Rice may 'be of interest to us,' says Senate Intelligence chairman

Google News - Most Popular
Susan Rice may 'be of interest to us,' says Senate Intelligence chairman
Posted by at

1 comment:

Johan Holstad said...

Susan Rice had no reasons to request these names to be unmasked aside from political ones. If these names were to be unmasked for national security reasons then that would have been done by whatever intelligence agency analyzed the collected data.

The National Security Advisor is just that.. an advisor. Not an investigator or intelligence analyst. She reads the reports from the intelligence agencies and passes along pertinent information to the President.

She is indeed cooked.

April 5, 2017 at 8:43 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)