Susan Rice may 'be of interest to us,' says Senate Intelligence chairman

Susan Rice had no reasons to request these names to be unmasked aside from political ones. If these names were to be unmasked for national security reasons then that would have been done by whatever intelligence agency analyzed the collected data. The National Security Advisor is just that.. an advisor. Not an investigator or intelligence analyst. She reads the reports from the intelligence agencies and passes along pertinent information to the President. She is indeed cooked.
