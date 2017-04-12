Sexual Harassment At Sysco Letter To Editor

From the moment I became a Syscos employee in late October my supervisor (who was also my trainer) began flirting with me. At first it was just compliments on my physical appearance but it quickly turned into him expressing what he would/wanted to do to me. Telling him to stopped NEVER WORKED... I would even try to talk about my husband who is in the military as a way of changing the subject and it worked but would quickly turn into "if I was your man I could never leave nothing as fine you home alone". During my last night of the same work week in which I had just started on , my supervisor told me I could go home for the night .... so I went to the SOS room to put my equipment away . I hear the door open but think nothing of it til sudden someone grabs me from behind spins me around and kisses me on my lips . It was my supervisor ! I immediately backed up and said "name withheld you are
married and I'm married so what are you doing you can't be doing that" to which he replied "I know we're married but that's part of the fun but listen if you tell anyone about this I can't protect your job." && that was the end of it.
Like an idiot I never said anything. Late October faded into November and November into December and his compliments turned into him grabbing my butt grabbing my chest & even 2 other people who I would see talking to my supervisor throughout the shift started saying stuff to me like the forklift driver who rides by me while I'm working and asking if he could touch me or would ask if he could put his fingers in my butt. One night December/January my supervisor had been pressuring me all week to either meet him up stairs or meet him at a hotel and would throw in things about my efficiency (@ Syscos if your efficient isn't good your out of there) because my
efficiency wasn't as high as it was supposed to be and I felt threatened like I would be fired if I didn't do it. I managed to blow him off 3 out of 4 of the days during that week but on that very last day after my shift was over my supervisor stood by the exit and waited for me to leave and asked me to go upstairs with him . I kept saying "I'm really tired I just really want to go home cause I'm exhausted y'all working the death of me in here" but what I said went in one ear and out the other because he said "Come on it will only be a minute" and he grabs me by my arm and take me up stairs . Once up stairs he took me to this room and closes the door ... the minute he closed the door he pushes against the desk and began kissing on me and grabbing on me... he pulls down his pants and exposes his self to me and says "I know, it's small ain't it ? I'm sure you've seen bigger" then he asked me to touch it to which I said no and grabs my hand anyway and place it on his penis and asked me "Can you feel my heart beating" I snatched my hand away and told him that I was ready to go to which he said he want to taste me so he gets on his knees and try's to pull my pants down I kept trying to tug at my pant to stop him and even told him that my period was on and he asked me if I had a tampon in ... I said yes I do ... and he said "well I can still taste it with your tampon in cause you can't be leaking that bad for you to only have a tampon in" i must of had this crazy look in my face cause he then says "Baby you forget I'm married too I know how this game goes" .. finally after no luck and me constantly telling him no he getting back up and I tell him yet again I wanted to leave and he was like ok I understand .. but soon as I opened the door to leave he grabs my arm really hard
and tells me "No I can't let you leave yet" and pulls me back into the room and closes the door and pushes me against the desk again a little harder this time and begins kissing on me .
After about 2 minutes he looks me in my face and I guess he saw how uncomfortable I was and says to me " You know I would never hurt you right ? If you need anything just let me know. Imma let you go because I know your tired, have a great weekend ." . Words can't even begin to express how I felt and still feel and that situation. After that situation took place, from January all the way to March my supervisor had been trying to offer me money to sleep with me and suddenly a coworker comes up to me and asked me how much it would cost for him to sleep with me . He (my coworker) told me that he know how this thing goes and that he is no stranger to paying for sex and told me he was willing to pay
$200 for oral and vaginal sex &I when I declined and SNAPPED on him he Snapped back at me then try to say it wasn't that deep. I began to feel like more of an object than a person . I have plans to join the army so I tried to hold on for as long as I could because I knew I would be leaving soon anyways but march 30th one of my coworker came up to me and grabbed me by my vagina and at that moment I lost it and told myself I was going to just finish my round and just leave . And I did just that.
I wanted to speak up so many times but just would I thought I would my supervisor would talk about how much authority he has within Syscos and I needed my job so I just dealt with it ! I found solace in a good friend I had made within Syscos and would tell him about what I was going through and he would tell me about a female who was also a good friend of his and was going through the same thing with my supervisor . But she was afraid to speak up because she was friend with my supervisors wife who also works for Sysco but on day shift. When I finally voiced what had been going on to Syscos HR department they told me about how they had got wind of the female (who was being harassed) being distressed about something but when they tried to talk to her she was afraid to say anything. I went through what I went through with Syscos and finally had the courage to speak up about it and HR acted as if they were truly concerned and that they would conduct the most thorough investigation but they did nothing of the supervisor who harassed me !
They got rid of the two coworkers who were harassing me but not the one who physically assaulted me . I met with HR this week and they wanted me to come back to work and be around my harasser. They said that they "Spoke" with him and made him aware of the zero tolerance policy and they said they could assure me that he would never do that to me again and that I would no longer report to him that I would report to Robert troxell for now on .
I'm scared for my job and my future
